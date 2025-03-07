The luxurious villas of ‘The island of temptations’ in the Dominican Republic: this is its location and prices per night

The speed with which he ran or what shouted around him did not matter. Montoyabarefoot on the sand, threw himself towards the town as if his life depended on it. The scene, recorded in the middle of the night with the lights illuminating its silhouette, became an instant meme. Suddenly, that desperate Sprint transcended the television program and slipped into social networks, informative of the entire world and even in the conversations of those who had never seen The island of temptations.

The reality, which had already experienced Altibajos in audiencehe revived with great force. The cry of Sandra Barneda Trying to stop Montoya was only the trigger for a broader phenomenon: a new wave of followers hooked to the format.

And with the fever for the program, curiosity also returned on his Spectacular location. Although it is known that the stories of love and betrayal develop in the Dominican Republicfew know exactly the place where the Villas in which the most popular infidelities are committed.

A paradise called Samaná

Beyond the emotions generated by the program, the Samaná Peninsula It shines with its own light. Located northwest of the country, it is a Natural jewel full of mountains covered with tropical jungle, crystalline rivers that flow into the sea and white sand beaches that seem taken from a travel catalog. The biodiversity of the place allows unique experiences, from the humpback whales Even boat tours on the coast of Cayo raised.

But the adventure does not stay there. In this enclave, the most intrepids can try the Bodyboarding and the Kitesurfing In Las Terrenas, explore the Los Haites National Park through hiking or descending routes to the cascade of El Limón. Meanwhile, those who prefer a quieter plan can travel The galleysa fishing village that has managed to maintain its intact cultural heritage despite the rise of tourism.

Where are the famous villas?

Within this idyllic environment, reality has found the perfect place to place the luxurious houses where the protagonists live together. The villas of The island of temptations They are in the area of The earthlyspecifically in the complex The nomadsan exclusive resort against the Coscon beach. Here, luxury is combined with privacy, offering perfect stays for couples.





The acquaintance Playa Villa It is none other than Beach housean impressive housing of 1,000 m² that has nine rooms, eight bathrooms, pool with bar, jacuzzi and a 400 m² terrace overlooking the ocean. In addition, it includes personnel and private cooking service. All this luxury has a price: 2,100 euros per night in regular season and up to 2,866 euros on special dates such as Christmas or Holy Week.

On the other hand, Mountain Villa corresponds to House of Lighta 640 m² property with eight rooms, eight bathrooms and a 2,950 m² garden that surrounds its salt water pool. Like its sister village, it has exterior hall, jacuzzi and kitchen service. This is cheaper: rates vary from 763 euros per night In low season to 8,588 euros for a full week at Christmas and the end of the year, without option to rent for loose nights on those dates.

Beyond the program

The Samaná Peninsula continues to consolidate as a dream destination. What began as a simple television set has The interest of travelers They look for more than a holiday place: a Unique experience in a Caribbean corner to offer.