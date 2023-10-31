The American Nicky Jam arrives in our country as the main star of the ‘Reggaetón Lima Festival: Halloween Edition’ concert and he does it like the greats: nothing more and nothing less than on his luxurious private plane valued at 8 million euros.

The aircraft, baptized ‘Steel Bird’ by the singer himself, helps him travel to any part of the planet and has all the comforts that the star needs: a bed, the best in catering, first class service, and the most Curiously, it is decorated all in white, a symbol that the artist is a lover of peace and purity.

But the luxuries don’t stop there. Nicky Jam has made some special requests for his arrival: 10 people for security, a furnished dressing room very close to the stage, still mineral water, Red Bull, energy drinks, roast chicken wraps with salt, fruits, a bottle of champagne the Moet Rose brand, a bottle of Blue Label whiskey, among other delicacies. And the color white couldn’t be missing from his dressing room.

The ‘Reggatón Lima Festival: Halloween Edition’ will take place this October 31 at the San Marcos stadium and will feature artists such as Ivy Queen, RKM and Ken-Y, Tito El Bambino, Baby Ranks, De la Guetto, Zion and Lennox, among others. Tickets are on sale at Teleticket.

