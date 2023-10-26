Emergency authorities attended a serious accident in Boyacá when a luxurious sports car fell into the La Esmeralda reservoir.. After the occupant is rescued, the high-end vehicle continues at the bottom of the water.

The car was part of a rally organized by the Las Tortugas Club and porsche Club Colombia, as he learned W Radio. The caravan had left Chía, Cundinamarca, bound for Chivor, Boyacá.

However, when they were traveling through the Pozo Azul tunnel in the Boyacá municipality of Garagoa, He left the road and fell from a great height into the reservoir that supplies the Chivor Hydroelectric Power Plant. The incident was reported around noon on Saturday, October 21.

The vehicle had left the Pozo Azul tunnel (in the background). Photo: Garagoa firefighters.

According to the report from the Garagoa Firefighters, known by EL TIEMPO, six men, lifelines, immersion suits and harnesses were required to rescue the occupant of the high-end car.

The Police, the Sisga Transversal Concession and the National Infrastructure Agency were present at the scene, along with men from the Army and firefighters from Chinavita and Macanal.

“Stable and conscious patient is delivered to the concession ambulances,” the report concludes.

The driver was rescued and taken to a hospital. Photo: Garagoa firefighters.

One of the hypotheses being used is that the car would have been speeding.

What will happen to the high-end car?

The administrator of the La Esmeralda reservoir assured this newspaper that the event is out of their hands, so they have no obligation to extract the Porsche that remains at the bottom.

The car accident, whose value could be around 500 million pesos if it were a late model, At this time it is not affecting the operation of the hydroelectric plant.

“The point of the incident is located about 20 kilometers from the reservoir dam. According to the above, there is no condition that puts at risk the physical operation of the Chivor Hydroelectric Plant or the energy generation process that the country requires,” he said. AES Colombia.

They rescue alive 2 people who had fallen with their car into the La Esmeralda Reservoir 🛟 The emergency was recorded a couple of minutes ago in the Puente de Las Juntas sector, on the way to the municipality of Almeida. A team made up of the Garagoa fire department; staff… pic.twitter.com/NsqCnqDwvO — NCT NEWS (@NCTNOTICIAS) October 21, 2023

It will be the individuals who were injured, through their insurers, who will have to make decisions regarding their recovery or not. An expensive process that would require specialized machinery.

“We are ready to facilitate property access when they need to enter to carry out the extraction of the vehicle, prior authorization from the competent environmental authority, which must issue its opinion on the impact on the water resource that these actions have,” clarified the operating company of the Power Plant. Chivor Hydroelectric Plant.

The rally organization has not commented on the matter.

