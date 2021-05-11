It is about the luxurious mansion in which the famous Mexican comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños he spent his last days of life. And the photos of the home caught the attention of Chespirito fans when they learned that it went on sale for a staggering price.

“Villa Florinda” -a name more than representative in his life- ‘is ​​located in Isla Dorada, a luxury nautical residential condominium located in the heart of the prestigious hotel zone of Cancun, in Mexico.

Its surface amounts to 1,060 square meters of construction “with materials and finishes of first quality” in a total land of 1,356 m2, as reflected by the real estate portal Berkshire Hathaway.

The publication also mentions that the property is in the “neo-classical Spanish-Mexican style.”

For some years it was the home of Chespirito and his wife, Florinda Meza (Doña Florinda in the hit series), until the actor’s death, on November 28, 2014, when he suffered heart failure at age 85.

The property has seven bedrooms, seven full baths and several rooms. In addition, a gym, jacuzzi, bar, swimming pool and a service or guest house.

But there is more on the outside: a tennis and paddle court, a private dock with entrance for yachts and a private parking for four vehicles.

Unforgettable

Chespirito began his career between 1960 and 1965, writing scripts for comedic programs on the Televisa Mexicana network, currently Televisa.

He was a talented comedian, playwright, writer and musical composer, creator of unforgettable characters such as Chavo del 8, El Chapulín Colorado.

In the fiction they were Doña Florinda and Chavo del 8. Outside, a couple of years.

In November 2013, for example, he received the Ondas Iberoamericana Award for the most outstanding career on television.