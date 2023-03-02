On December 18, 2022, The Argentine National Team added a new star to its shield after being crowned World Cup champion in Qatar. The memorable final with France, which ended on penalties, and the wild celebrations both in the Lusail Stadium and in the country are part of an indelible memory for the entire soccer nation.

As is public knowledge, the striker Lionel Messi was the outstanding figure of the team led by Lionel Scaloni out of bounds of the field of play. The man from Rosario, with fundamental interventions, guided his teammates and two months later prepared a surprise for them to entertain them after a historic feat.

That is why the Paris Saint Germain player met with iDesign Gold CEO Ben Lyonsso that it guides you in a gift that breaks the mold and is not the typical watches, which are usually a common currency, to recognize your colleagues.

“He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff (of the team) to celebrate the incredible victory, but he did not want the usual gift of watches,” the CEO summarized when referring to this initiative that further strengthens the bonds of camaraderie. along with the rest of the athletes.

Upon hearing Messi’s request, Lyons, who visited the player’s home in France, suggested the purchase of Gold-colored iPhones14 with several particular details that will make them unique in the market. With the approval of ‘La Pulga’, the purchase of 35 units that will be delivered to the campus and staff with a total cost of 210 thousand dollars was confirmed.

Each of the teams will have their own cover with a particular design: the dedication for obtaining the third star, the name of each player and the number they used on their shirts during the contest.

On his Instagram account, Lyons posted a photo with the star and added the following text: “It was an honor to deliver 35 golden iPhone 14s to Leo Messiwho will give them to his teammates and staff as a gift for winning the World Cup final.”

According to the medium the sun, Messi wanted to give his teammates “something special and ostentatious” to continue celebrating an event that will place Argentina as the most important team in the world for four years. “Lionel is not only The GOAT (the best player), but he is one of our most loyal customers and he contacted us a couple of months after the World Cup final,” detailed Ben Lyons to give a more accurate detail of the meeting between the two.

For now, the delivery of each plotted device is awaited and the repercussions that they can generate on social networks, an unbreakable link between the players and the rest of the fans who are aware of each of their movements and that the players themselves they also use it to thank each gesture received.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

