For many women, giving birth to their first child is a gift. But no one minds an extra surprise and A hospital in New York is pampering new mothers with a luxurious gift, a Chanel bag full of products worth hundreds of dollars.

The Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborns at New York-Presbyterian at Weill Cornell Medical Center is carrying out a practice that has gone viral on social media, giving mothers a special gift.

One of the women who documented the situation was Chloe Tucker Caine, from her TikTok account, @chloetuckercaine, the woman dedicated to real estate She was surprised when she received a gift bag from Chanel.

As you can see in the video, This is what the souvenir offered by the hospital contains:

Water-based foaming facial cleanser that costs US$58.

Coco Chanel perfume that costs US$110.

A red lipstick that costs US$58.

The bag also contained a note from the hospital that read: “Congratulations on being a first-time mom. Here’s something special about the hospital.

The woman was grateful for the gift because, she confirmed, becoming a mother is a very overwhelming, but also exciting situation, so she was happy with the gift. “I thought it was a very sweet and thoughtful gift from the hospital. It was something so special at that moment that made me feel very good. It’s a great memory of childbirth,” he claimed.

It should be noted that although the gift is quite generous, the hospital charges very high fees for the birth service. Childbirth costs around US$36,000, almost four times the average price in the United States. according to Turquoise Health.

Why is a New York hospital giving away Chanel items?

The practice of gifting a bag full of Chanel products It is attracting attention on social media, so there is already speculation about the reasons behind this initiative.

According to the media The New York Post, Apparently, the gifts began to be delivered after the Private hospital to receive US$1,500,000 donation from Chanel in 2024 because the brand was recognizing her outstanding achievements in obstetrics and gynecology.

And the practice is not uncommon. New York-Presbyterian Hospital also had a sponsorship deal with Ralph LaurenIn this case, mothers were given baby clothes from the brand.