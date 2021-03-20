Few things arouse as much intrigue as a building under construction. Especially if it is in such a central location as the one popularly known as the “dog park” in the Plaza de la Villa de París (formerly the Plaza del Palacio de Justicia) in Madrid. In this green corner that opens between Colón, Genoa and the Salesas neighborhood, what has been running from mouth to mouth at full speed for months are not the balls that its owners throw at their dogs, but the rumors about the building of opposite, which has been under construction for months. Number 3 was acquired in 2017 by Mabel Capital, the real estate company founded by businessman Abel Matutes – Prats and his partner Manuel Campos, in which tennis player Rafa Nadal also participates. And the reform promises to make it the most expensive building in Madrid. According to data collected by Five days, the two penthouses that are still available are expected to reach 20,000 euros per square meter, above the 14,500 euros that a square meter costs on average in Four Seasons Private Residences Madrid de Canalejas homes, or 18,000 per square meter that reached the apartments of Lagasca, 99.

Although those responsible are reluctant to give information about their future owners, what does seem clear is that the project is a good example of the direction that luxury architecture is taking in the capital. After a year marked by the pandemic and in the midst of a chain of hotel openings in emblematic buildings – from the Four Seasons, which opened in September, to the new Ritz, which is scheduled to open in April – the trend seems clear and goes through constructions with tradition and history, but with contemporary interiors. The one that is being auctioned in the Plaza de Paris meets this requirement. “It is a historic building from the end of the 19th century that is being fully renovated, maintaining its neoclassical style and with a design and finishes of the highest quality and functionality,” explains Rafael Robledo, who signed the project.

From Robledo Arquitectos, his studio founded in 1998, this architect has specialized in luxury homes, especially in the Salamanca district, and in emblematic buildings that are usually protected by the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOUM) of the capital. They are especially complicated projects. “When you work with existing buildings, the standard solutions don’t work. Each room requires a study and a specific detail, according to its own characteristics ”, he points out. “Due to the complexity of the building, the construction team has been forced to work against the clock in a multitude of construction details and solutions.”

The one by General Castaños presents “special construction characteristics typical of the time, such as a wooden structure and a brick factory”, and significant elements –facade, patios, stair cores– “which are completely restored to return them to their original splendor”. Robledo points out. Its immediate future is clear: 11 houses with a technological vocation that, however, retain many original elements. “We have reproduced the interior carpentry in paneled wood, restored the French white, black marble and limestone chimneys and replicated the plaster moldings on the ceilings, preserving their volumes, motifs and decorations”, the architect lists.

The interiors, lit by large windows thanks to eight internal courtyards, combine home automation with decorative details that refer to the original spirit of the building and that show that, in current interior design, artisanal is still more the norm than the exception. Some details also refer to the way in which residential priorities have changed after the pandemic, such as a constant ventilation system that “has been one of the biggest challenges, since integrating these facilities into an existing structure implies a great coordination effort on the part of the construction team ”, points out Robledo. Located in the heart of the city, the building also incorporates a robotic garage that is accessed, through the old carriage entrance, from the main courtyard. “The system consists of a rotating cabin on which the user places the vehicle”, explains the architect. “Then it leaves the cabin and the system moves the vehicle to an available space within the four parking levels where, in addition, it can charge it if it is electric.”

With common areas, a swimming pool, a spa and a gym room, the project sums up the priorities of today’s urban elite and probably appeals to a type of homeowner who wants privacy, spaciousness and comfort without having to hide behind the walls of an urbanization on the outskirts. Here, on the contrary, what the pedestrian perceives are not the stratospheric prices or the lifestyle of its inhabitants, but a neat facade with a past integrated into this urbanized square in the last third of the 19th century on what had been the gardens and orchards of the Las Salesas convent, which today is one of the nerve centers of Madrid’s new residential luxury.