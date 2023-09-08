Once considered a pest in the coffee plantations of southeastern Brazil, the wild jacu bird -and its prodigious digestive system- became the main ally to produce one of the most expensive coffees in the world.

The jacu -jacuaçu, or dark turkey- resembles a pheasant and has a fine palate: “he chooses to eat the best grains, the ripest ones,” Agnael Costa, 23, told AFP as he delicately collects the valuable droppings between two trees.

On the Camocim farm, nestled in a bucolic valley in the Domingos Martins community, Espirito Santo state (southeast), coffee bushes grow in the middle of a lush jungle.

“This agroforestry cultivation model created the necessary conditions to produce jacu coffee,” explains the owner Henrique Sloper, a follower of biodynamic agriculture, without chemicals. The product sells for 1,118 reais (228 dollars) per kilo in Brazil, and even more expensive abroad, in luxury stores such as Britain’s Harrods.

From enemy to ally

But the jacu, a black-plumaged, scarlet-throated species native to other regions of South America, was not always welcome on the Camocim property. At first it was seen as a pest that threatened crops and caused problems.

It was upon discovering “Kopi Luwak” coffee in Indonesia, made from civet droppings (an Asian mammal similar to a mongoose), that Henrique Sloper had the idea of ​​transforming the jacu from an enemy into an ally. While the reputation of the “Kopi Luwak” – also sold at the price of gold – is loaded with complaints of mistreatment of civets in captivity, the Brazilian jacu grows in the wild.

“It’s completely in its natural habitat,” the Atlantic jungle on the Brazilian coast, says production supervisor Rogério Lemke. “It is a protected zone (…) and we do not use any chemical products” in the coffee plantation, he adds. Jacu droppings resemble a cereal bar in appearance, with coffee beans embedded in a blackish paste.

Once harvested, the feces are put to dry in a greenhouse. They then carefully classify and peel the coffee beans, before placing them in a cold room. They leave there only on customer demand, to avoid any waste.

“It requires a lot of work, which is why it is expensive. It is impossible to produce jacu coffee at a low cost. It is a scarce product, and production is uncertain, because it depends on the jacu’s appetite,” says Henrique Sloper.

The coffee extracted from the droppings of these birds represents less than 2% of the farm’s production. “It also helps us identify the best time for conventional harvesting. Where he eats, it means the beans are ripe,” he explains.

luxury and sustainability

“The digestion of the jacu is extremely fast, it lasts just seconds,” explains the analyst specializing in coffee Ensei Neto. It is much slower in civets or elephants, whose droppings are also used to produce this type of coffee in Thailand.

“In terms of flavor, it doesn’t add anything in particular. It’s above all a good story to tell. The main difference is that (the jacu) selects the best beans, guided by its survival instinct,” says Neto.

Well-ripened beans give the coffee “sweet notes, with good acidity.” “It is a delicious coffee and the story behind its production is very original. It is a new experience for us,” says tourist Poliana Cristiana Prego, 37, who came to the farm to taste the jacu coffee.

“Our customers are lovers of exotic products, but also those who value the idea of ​​sustainable development”, says Henrique Sloper.

For him, “the future of coffee is in Brazil.” The world’s leading producer, the South American giant “is beginning to sell its image better, to show that it is capable of producing coffee like nowhere else.”

AFP

