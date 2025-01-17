The 2025 edition of the Dakar Rally will not be especially remembered by Spanish fans, who soon lost the illusion of Carlos Sainz repeating last year’s triumph. The Madrid driver, who had to abandon during the first stages of the event due to damage to his car, has been succeeded in the history of the historic sporting competition by a good friend of his, the local idol – the rally is held in Saudi Arabia although keep your original name—, Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Al-Rajhi became relatively well-known a year ago in Spain because, once he had to withdraw from the Dakar, he gave his impressive luxury motorhome precisely to Carlos Sainz, whom he idolizes. The Saudi pilot’s house is, without a doubt, one of the most exclusive nomadic houses in the world, a astronomical distance from the conditions experienced in the race by the majority of the pilots who participate, who sleep in tents.

But not Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who has a camp to himself that includes three trailers: a private suite, a leisure and meeting room, and a guest space. For something He is heir to one of the largest fortunes in Asia and the richest pilot in the world.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi with Carlos Sainz, at the start of the Dakar



instagram @yazeedracing





This is the luxury motorhome of the Dakar winner

In 2024, we already show you in detail what the “piggyback house” that the driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi gave to Carlos Sainz was like in the second part of the Dakar rally. A home very similar to the one you had at your disposal in the edition that has just ended, in which has been proclaimed champion of the prestigious race which is now disputed in your country.









The sportsman’s luxury motorhome is actually triple, since it is made up of three trucks that are arranged in the Dakar camp forming its own square, as if it were a private plot.

Like last year, Yazeed Al-Rajhi himself, surely aware that the luxuries of his caravan went viral a year ago, has once again shown the details of it during the rally in a video shared by his team on social networks.

The document shows all the details of two of the three trucks of the exclusive motorhome, the two most luxurious, the ones used by the pilot: his private room and the meeting room, with an aesthetic typical of the large living rooms of homes. luxury in the Middle East.

The living room is a large rectangular room with comfortable sofas arranged in a U shape, so that everyone inside can look directly at each other’s faces and, at the same time, enjoy the television, which occupies the other end of the rectangle. . Of course, the television in Yazeed Al-Rajhi’s motorhome is large.

The room, which is decorated with a multitude of low tables that serve guests, is completed with a bathroom with luxury finishes, where luxury materials are the protagonists. Light and golden tones are also protagonists in the pilot’s private rooma suite independent of the aforementioned living room that includes a king size bed, a fully equipped dressing room and bathroom, worthy of a luxury hotel, and another living room, in this case more private and smaller, with a seating area to watch television.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi’s life of luxury

Yazeed Al-Rajhi He is considered the richest pilot in the worldbut in reality, he is much more than an athlete. The Saudi is a member of one of the most powerful families in his country, founder of the company Rajhi Invest, which in 2024 ranked 58th in the forbes list of the top 100 Arab companies.

As a reference, although it is somewhat obsolete, According to the same source, andThe athlete’s father accumulated a fortune of more than two million dollars a decade agoand in 2011 it reached 7.7 million. It is not surprising, therefore, that the pilot Yazeed Al-Rajhi can afford the super luxury of moving around the Dakar with a luxury hotel in the form of a motorhome.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi



instagram @yazeedalrajhi





But this caravan is not the only luxury in Yazeed Al-Rajhi’s life, a fan of the most exclusive cars in the world. Proof of this is that, in the last year alone, which he himself has boasted on his social networks, he has debuted at least five luxury cars. And they are not just any models.

For example, it has released a Rolls Royce Cullinan 2025 (or Cullinan Series II), the latest update of the British brand’s SUV, the most expensive on the market in its segment: a car valued at more than 300,000 euros.

This amount seems like pocket change next to what a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport costs, the hypercar that the Saudi driver also received this year. It is a sports car whose market price is around 2 million euros. And these whims were given to him by good old Yazeed Al-Rajhi when he had not yet been proclaimed champion of the Dakar in the car category.