With the novelty that, during the administration of the former mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, they spent the money to pay bonuses on a “promotional” trip to Spain, Formula 1, among other “luxuries”. in the middle of the year it ran out of resources.

What the municipal president of Mazatlán, Edgar González Zatarain, recognizes is not a minor thing, because the possible deviations of the resource that the commune had for the payment of Christmas bonuses for City Hall workers would amount to 200 million pesos and they used them for trips by officials to Europe and Mexico City.

The one that the substitute mayor gave to the former president of Mazatlán was a tremendous display, and that they worked together, since Edgar González was the secretary of the City Council, but apparently he is not going to cover it up, as it is.

As for a possible challenge due to the complaints and accusations of luxuries and excesses during the government of Químico Benítez, it is time to wait, because the ball is in the court of the State Attorney General’s Office, we will see how the issue progresses, so very attentive because accusations against the former mayor of Mazatlán continue to be added.

sinaloa

Today the United States ambassador, Ken Salazar, will be visiting Mazatlan to review security and economic issues, for which the meeting will be led by the secretaries Enrique Inzunza of Government and Javier Gaxiola of Economy.

Let’s remember that last Sunday Governor Rubén Rocha reported that he tested positive for COVID, so he would be attending to his responsibilities remotely, until he can do it in person. Yesterday they announced that he is in good health, only with cold symptoms.

Definitely, today’s meeting with the United States ambassador Ken Salazar and the secretaries Inzunza and Gaxiola will be very interesting, pending the issues and actions that they announce, we know that there is good coordination and in the first meeting they also had in Mazatlán, they advanced in issues such as warning, tourism and security.

Outstanding

Who had a full agenda in Mexico City, was the leader of Movimiento Ciudadano in Sinaloa, Sergio Torres Félix, who attended the presentation of the Orange Activism Program, an event led by the national leader, Dante Delgado, with whom he has a close relationship and has earned their trust.

It should be noted that the governors, Enrique Alfaro from Jalisco and Samuel García from Nuevo León, were present at the national event of Movimiento Naranja, but the most requested for the photographs was the municipal president of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, one of the favorites for the presidential candidacy.

With this panorama Sergio Torres continues to position himself with the national leadership of Movimiento Ciudadano, we know that he has full confidence and is in the spirit of Dante Delgado, so he will have strong support to negotiate with local leaders for alliances and candidacies for the election 2024. Keep an eye on it.

Diary

On December 17, the December Youth Bazaar organized by the IMJU will be held on the Island of Orabá. This event is of great importance because around 100 local brands of young entrepreneurs from Culiacán will participate, so it is an opportunity to support and live together. Great initiative by the organizer Alexis Luque Arreola.

Political Memory

“Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world”: Nelson Mandela.