​​Jeffrey Epstein’s two private islands, known as ‘Pedophilia Islands’for the accusations against him of sexual abuse of 11-year-old girls, are ready to be sold for 125 million dollarsthat is, 469 billion Colombian pesos, according to ‘The Post’.

Great St. James and Little St. James are the Epstein Keys in the US Virgin Islands. According to the ‘Wall Street Journal’, since his death in 2019, the islands have remained intact.

According to ‘The Post’, Epstein’s property lawyer, Daniel Weiner, commented that he expected the islands to be up for sale at the beginning of the year and that the income they obtain is used to resolve the pending lawsuit, taxes, creditors, regulations on the islands, among others.

How are these islands?

Epstein bought Little St. James in 1998 for $7.9 million (29 billion Colombian pesos at current exchange rates).

The key measures about 70 acres (283 thousand square meters). It is a small island surrounded by coral reefs in a clear blue sea.

In 2007, Epstein did a massive makeover on the island. This has a luxurious mansion with an outdoor terrace that connects the master bedroom and the pool.



In satellite photos you can see that there are also cabins, beach houses, swimming pools, docks, service buildings, a heliport, tennis courts, an enclosed lagoon, a pier, a movie theater, and a gas station.

All these places are connected by paths surrounded by palm trees.

Due to its large area, Epstein and his employees had to be transported in golf carts. The man had about 70 employees working on the island.

There is a building that causes curiosity: it is a low and square structure with blue and white stripes with the appearance of a temple. On the roof it had a golden dome and two golden statues, but these were ripped off by Hurricane Maria.

People have described this building as an underground guard, an altar to an Egyptian deity, the cemetery of his parents or a place where he sexually abused minors who visited the island.

However, an investigation by ‘Business Insider’ commented that it could be a private study and a music room.

In 2016, Epstein bought the neighboring island of Great St. James, which is twice the size of Little St. James.since it has 165 acres (667 thousand square meters), for 17.5 million dollars, that is, 65 thousand million Colombian pesos.

Apparently, this island did not get to be modified and did not have all the luxuries that Little St. James Island has.

The two islands are estimated to be worth $240 million today.

Other properties for sale

Epstein owned four other luxury residential properties: a mansion in Manhattan, an estate in Palm Beach, a ranch in New Mexico and an apartment in Paris.

The seven-story mansion in Manhattan was sold in March 2021 for 51 million dollars (191 billion Colombian pesos).

It is estimated that the Palm Beach estate had a value of more than 12 million dollars (45 billion Colombian pesos). Instead, the New Mexico ranch, which was 7,500 acres (3 million square meters), was valued at more than $18 million (67 billion Colombian pesos).

