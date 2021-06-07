The Luque family, who on May 28 received the support of a hundred neighbors and political authorities at their home in the face of the arrival of Coastal officials, will continue the battle in the National High Court. He seeks to avoid the eviction and demolition of his house on the first line of Cabo de Palos. His lawyer, Vicente Pérez Pardo, insisted that the eviction order issued by Costas does not have to do with the demarcation of the Levante beach, which was filed by the Ministry in 2013, but with the concession of the use of the house by of this family.

The lawyer expressed his confidence that the court will agree with the owners and confirm their right for Costas to attend to his request for an extraordinary extension of 75 years, starting in 2014. Costas maintains that the concession is expired.

Regarding the extraordinary extensions for housing, sources from the Coastal Demarcation reported that “this issue has a certain legal complexity”, because the reform of the Coastal Law, approved in 2013, “provides for the possibility of granting extensions for occupation from the maritime-terrestrial public domain to existing concessions ”. The requirement is that these “have been granted before the entry into force of the 1988 Coastal Law.” The period cannot exceed 75 years.

In any case, “as the possibility of granting extraordinary extensions in housing has reached the Supreme Court, from the Demarcation of Coasts of Murcia we maintain a position of prudence in this situation,” they said. And they reiterated their “firm commitment to respect the legality and judicial decisions.”