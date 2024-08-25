By Paula Cristina

In quantum physics, chaos theory states that a tiny movement, such as the flapping of a butterfly’s wings, can have the ability to shape future events in unpredictable ways, creating an environment that is impossible to predict. Politics is no different. In April 2022, long before Lula’s arrival as President, Federal Supreme Court (STF) began a discussion about the legality of federal government transfers to members of parliament made without any basis or indication of destination. The following month, deputies and senators submitted five bills to the Houses for consideration to limit the powers of the Supreme Court. At the time, no movement was made, even though political polarization was putting pressure on both sides. Until now.

In 2024, the issue came up again, but under different conditions. If during Jair Bolsonaro’s administration the conflict with the Judiciary was explicit, now, under Lula’s government, the tension was veiled, until the dispute took on the contours of a Cold War. The impasse was as follows: the Supreme Court could make the way in which the public budget is distributed through amendments unconstitutional. Congress claimed that, from the perspective of the Constitution, it was not up to the Judiciary to legislate. The Supreme Court then doubled down and said that, in addition to reviewing the obscure amendments, Congressmen should find ways to offset the increase in spending caused by the payroll tax exemption. The Executive, leaning towards the Judiciary, tried to mediate, and the result of the arm wrestling was an expense of R$26 billion for the federal government.

To define how to deal with differences, the President of the Supreme Court, Luis Roberto Barrosocalled a luncheon at his residence with congressional leaders and government representatives. The presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (who had led the pressure against the Supreme Court), did not take it easy, but the meeting had some effect of calming things down. Two advisors present at the meeting, one on the government side and the other on the congress side, told reporters that there was an exchange of barbs and, until halfway through the meeting, little progress had been made in the discussion. Among the discomforts in Congress, the main one was the impression that the parliamentarians had that the Executive and Judiciary branches were forming a partnership to beat the Legislative branch. “It’s not a football match, there’s no such thing,” a congress representative reportedly said.

During the meeting, some moments became even more tense, especially when one of those present suggested ending the mandatory nature of amendments. At this point, Pacheco reportedly raised his voice and said that the way the Budget is drawn up is constitutional and the Legislative branch’s share is part of the Republican game. After that, Barroso reportedly asked for calm and clearer explanations about how the amendment procedure works and its practical effects on improving cities and states.

“There was an understanding of the importance of the amendments, even though they need adjustments.”

Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Federal Senate

IMPACTS

After a few more hours of discussion, the meeting ended.

• In the speech of the Executive and the Judiciary, the meeting was fruitful.

• Among the deputies and senators, however, the news that spread was that there was no agreement on the amendments and tax exemptions.

• Feeling pressured, opposition deputies were quick to act.

• In the Senate, the text that maintained the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors was advanced, in what was characterized as a defeat for the government.

According to the Parliament’s decision, there will be an extension of the payroll tax benefit without increasing the JCP (Interest on Equity) rate from 15% to 20%, as the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. The text also guarantees the benefit for payments made by and to municipalities. Still, the project estimates a gradual re-taxation of the payroll of the sectors and city halls starting in 2025 – but with a trigger for reviewing the end, if necessary. If everything goes as the parliamentarians expect (and disregarding the chaos theory), the end of the tax exemption would be in 2028. Thus, the government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagnerestimates that the impact, in 2024 alone, will be R$26 billion, a volume of resources that the government still cannot cover to maintain the Fiscal Framework.

Despite the reservation, Jaques Wagner stated that the text represents the “consensus capable of ending the differences between the Executive and Legislative Powers regarding the payroll tax relief”. The text now goes to the Chamber for consideration.

At the same time, the Senate moved forward with the repeal of part of Lula’s decree on limiting access to weapons, in addition to reducing the time of punishment for ineligibility. Other customs issues, and even the Administrative Reform, should also be brought up for discussion as soon as possible, which could be seen as a “nudge” to the Executive. While these issues gain momentum, the end of the regulation of the Tax Reform remains without a set date, with Pacheco even giving signals that it would be unfeasible to raise such a discussion before the municipal elections, which displeases the government, which expected to begin the tax transition as early as 2025.

AMENDMENTS

Regarding the amendments, the solution involves respecting criteria of transparency, traceability and correctness. The Executive and Legislative branches have a period of ten days to define the new parameters for the execution of the transfers. On this subject, the Minister Flavio Dinoone of the most vocal critics and the person responsible for the matter returning to the STF plenary, stated that he was confident that the other branches of government would find a solution within the deadline. “The agreement, however, does not end the proceedings, so much so that the injunctions are valid. The agreement signals the path that will lead us to the end of the proceedings.”

Senate maintains payroll tax exemption in 2024 and benefit will only end in 2028. Decision was considered a defeat for the government

The calls “Pix amendments”which allowed the direct transfer of public resources without specific allocation for any project or program, continue, as long as “the need for prior identification of the object, the granting of priority to unfinished works and the rendering of accounts to the TCU” are observed. They are mandatory, that is, payment is mandatory by the government. In the case of common individual amendments, the Powers also decided to maintain and make them mandatory, but with new rules of transparency and traceability.

The meeting at Barroso’s residence was marked by barbs and indirect comments from the Legislature, but ended in relative peace between the Powers

The amendments by the bench, which are also mandatory, must be “allocated to structural projects in each state and in the Federal District, according to the definition of the bench, with individualization prohibited”. Finally, the amendments by the committee must be “allocated to projects of national or regional interest, defined by mutual agreement between the Legislative and Executive branches, according to procedures to be established within ten days”. Another point of the agreement is that the amendments cannot grow from one year to the next in a proportion greater than the increase in the Executive’s discretionary expenses. In 2024, the government must release R$49 billion for these purposes, a large amount, often without a clear destination, and which exemplifies the good, and confusing, chaos theory.