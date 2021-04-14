The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center revealed that the UAE project to explore the moon, “Rashid”, exceeded 50% of the process of building the prototype, provided that the tests will start next summer, as well as a set of simulations to ensure the readiness of the equipment it carries, followed by direct in the stage The construction of the vehicle that will carry the explorer, to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This came during a hypothetical conference held by the center and the Japanese company “I-Space”, which undertakes the task of building the vehicle that will carry the explorer.

Dr. Hamad Al Marzouqi, Director of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, said that the engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center are working to determine the location of the explorer’s landing on the surface of the Moon, by designing his own movement system, where the construction of the electronics in it has been completed. Actual model in March 2022.

He stated that the explorer weighing 10 kilograms will be built entirely in the UAE, and will include, in particular, the placement of exploration equipment inside it, including 4 cameras and other equipment for the first time that are sent to the surface of the moon, allowing us to provide data of interest for scientific studies. The size of the explorer is small, carrying many challenges, but the center’s engineers are working to fill every gram in the explorer, as it will move to hundreds of meters on the surface of the moon.

He added that the main objectives of the explorer, “Rashid”, will be implemented on a lunar day, but we aspire to work in the lunar night, and this is still under study. It is also expected that the landing on the surface of the moon will carry surprises, and therefore the investigation, auditing and measuring the quality process is difficult. Very much, what makes us do comprehensive studies of the region and everything related to its soil and topography, indicating that the explorer “Rashid” will not return to Earth, but will remain on the surface of the moon.

In turn, Engineer Adnan Al-Rayyes, Director of the Emirates 2117 Program, explained that the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is based in its work on up to 16 years of experience in the field of space and its systems, as part of a team working on designing and developing satellites, the Hope Probe and other tasks, as we worked to employ these The experiences in the “Rashid” team, including an engineering team, another project management team, and a scientific team to study the scientific aspects of the task, as the total team reaches 50 engineers working on the project, in addition to the great support we receive from the various work teams at the center.

On the challenges that the work team faces in light of the Corona virus and how to overcome them, he said that at the beginning of the announcement of the project, the goal was to launch the explorer in the year 2024, but with Covid-19 there was no delay in the project, but it was submitted for two years, to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022, which confirms that Corona did not negatively affect our performance in the project, as we work with creative and creative ideas.

He added that the goal of the UAE 2117 program includes sending astronauts to Mars and building a human colony on its surface, while a study will be made to send Emirati astronauts to the moon in the future.





