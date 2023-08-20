The Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed the collision of the first probe launched by Russia to the Moon since 1976. The unmanned device crashed after pre-landing maneuvers on Saturday, August 19. According to the agency, the measures to locate the ship and make contact with it “were unsuccessful.”

Luna-25 “ceased to exist after a collision.” In this way, the Roscosmos space agency announced the end of what was Russia’s first lunar mission in this century, years away from the space power that the Soviet Union had in the Cold War.

Today, Russia competes not only with India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the moon this week, but also with China and the United States, which have advanced lunar ambitions.

On Saturday, August 19, the agency reported an “abnormal situation” to which the specialists paid special attention and were analyzing. At 2:57 p.m. in the Russian capital (11:57 GMT) it was confirmed that communication with the probe “was interrupted,” but only this Sunday did the agency release preliminary information about what happened.

According to the published statement, the reason for the accident was “deviation from the real impulse parameters”, which were previously calculated.

During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred when boarding the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be carried out with the specified parameters, Roscosmos said in a brief statement, without further details, but warned the local press that it will create a special commission to clarify the causes of the accident.

With the probe, Moscow hoped to build on the legacy of its Soviet-era ‘Luna’ program and revive its efforts at independent lunar exploration as it moved further away from Western countries.

The Russians hoped to reach the South Pole of the Moon, which would have consecrated them as the first in history to achieve it and they would have arrived before the Indian probe Chandrayaan-3, which already has a clear path to be a pioneer in this moon landing. which is expected for next Wednesday, August 23. Its launch was on July 14.

Luna-25, weighing 800 kilos, was put into lunar orbit on Wednesday, August 16, after liftoff from the Russian Far East on August 11, and accomplished part of its objective by collecting some information from that almost frozen side of the moon. Moon.

Roscosmos said that it was able to receive the first results of the images taken by the unmanned vehicle and that “they were already being analyzed.” He added that his team was able to record “the event of a micrometeorite impact.”

Photography award for the Russian probe Luna-25 during son voyage vers la Lune, on August 15, 2023.

via REUTERS – ROSCOSMOS

The probe, which was to be the first to land on the South Pole of the Moon, was intended to provide information on the chemical elements of the lunar soil and to facilitate the operation of the devices at critical low temperatures.

The small Russian vehicle was expected to have been able to operate for at least a year on the dark side of the Moon, where scientists from NASA and other space agencies have already detected frozen traces of water in some craters.

Lunar exploration has years of history. The Soviet spacecraft Luna-2 was the first to land on the Moon on September 15, 1959. Years later, the United States replicated the feat thanks to its Ranger program, which began in the early 1960s, and which would later become the first country in the world to place a human being in the orbit of the Moon with the Apollo11 ​​spacecraft.

Why does Russia want to return to the moon after almost 50 years?

Russia had not attempted to land on a celestial body since 1989, when it failed with the Soviet Union’s Phobos 2 probe. Back then they wanted to explore the moons of Mars, but an on-board computer malfunction prevented that.

The Moon, as a major space target, had not been targeted by Russia since 1976, when Luna-24 was the third spacecraft in the world to collect samples from the lunar surface in August 1976. Its goal was to find water on ice form on Earth’s satellite.

Before its failure, there were already doubts about the success of the Luna-25 mission. In June, Roscosomos chief Yuri Borisov called the mission “risky” and told President Vladimir Putin that the probability that the probe would reach completion was “about 70%.”

The Russian president, despite the warnings and the financing problems of the project, decided to continue with the objective of achieving results with ideas like this, born in the Soviet era, but now under his name and mandate.

The war in Ukraine was another factor that made the operation difficult, as some space agencies decided not to collaborate due to their opinion of the conflict.

With Reuters and AP.