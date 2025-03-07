The Lumon headquarters of the series ‘Separation’ exists in reality and can be visited

Many people dream of living in the imagined fantasy of some literary or cinematographic fiction that has passionate. Inhabit where they have traveled with imagination so many times. Harry Potter fans would like the great dining room of the Hogwarts school or the platform 9 and ¾ of the King’s Cross station and that is why when they visit Alnwick’s cast star.

The tours of the mythical places that inspired or served as a scenario of films and series are part of contemporary tourist routes and are an especially captivating incentive for fiction followers that have become greatly popular. In the same way that the ruins of Pompeya or the Niagara cataracts are visited some other places have become a reference point and pilgrimage. In fact, at this time there is an army of ‘outies’ visiting the building of Industrias Lumon with the excitation and enthusiasm of those who discover that the scenario of one of the already mythical series, Separation (Severance In its original title), there is really.

Disturbing science fiction series

Addicted to science fiction product probably more successful of Apple TV do not need the explanation, but that great industrial complex is the fiction axis. A disturbing place where their employees apply a dissociation process by which their professional part is separated (Innies) on your personal part (outies either fueri) even build two different personalities in the same person.

The individual, when he goes out through the Lumon door, no longer remembers anything about his professional life. And vice versa. When he enters he leaves behind his blank in regard to his personal facet. The same person with different personalities.





The plot, with psychological thriller dyes, develops intrinsically threaded to Lumon. A sinister building that exists in reality. In fact, it is a short distance from New York and has now become an epicenter of attention for the followers of the series when until now, despite its curious past and architectural uniqueness, it had gone unnoticed.

Double place of worship: virtual and real

The visit fuse fiction and reality. Lumon has recreated at the Bells Wordem industrial complex in New Jersey. And, indeed, as its name indicates it transports us to the inventor of the phone, Alexander Graham Bell. That is, also, as in the two personalities of the protagonists of the series, it seems to have become a double place of real and virtual worship.

The first thing that surprises is that this cryptic and complex design is real. In the series they need even maps to be able to move and orient themselves with success inside the building. In fact, in the original and real design of Lumon, the halls are a maze of mobile panels and hidden access to cause suspense and intrigue in fiction.

But, in addition, it is not the first time that he becomes a film reference precisely because of his original architectural characteristics. The building appears in other series such as ‘Emergency’ or ‘American Horror Story’. Although, until now, until the success of ‘Severance’, its popularity had not grown so much.

There are no guided tours

The point is that visitors grow exponentially attracted to this disturbing and dark artificial paradise that appears in the success series. As there are no guided visits, the series fans are limited to lodging and curlying for the free access parts to the public: the external enclosure with their spacious gardens and parking and, above all, the main lobby where several chapters have been shot. A space frequently full of seriéfiles that usually shows some disappointment for not being able to access the upper plants.

On the contrary, to what happens in fiction where lonely and empty corridors are seen, the real lumon building is full of workers and full of life. In fiction, employees manufacture microchips and in reality it is an extensive industrial and business complex that hosts several businesses.

Vanguardia and modernist aesthetics

This is an original building of the year 1962, which won several awards, designed by the architect Eero Saarinen who projected a unique industrial complex of modernist aesthetics that, among other innovative elements, incorporated a striking wall of mirrors that provided natural light and an inner atrium around which the building became life. An avant -garde industrial use building with a residential treatment,

The building was built for Bell laboratories, heirs of the phone inventor. In fact, the tower that stored water at the time – which is still one of the hallmarks today in the outer enclosure of the complex – was designed simulating a transistor.

Epicenter of relevant investigations

In the Neuralgic Center of Severance they were pioneers in radioastronomy and developed relevant laser studies that were awarded a Nobel Prize. They had several decades of splendor, there worked thousands of engineers and scientists, and in the eighties of the last century an AT&T telephone company acquired the Bells laboratories that, now, currently belongs to another giant of the sector, Nokia.

After some changes in the property, the building remained empty when it went to a company dedicated to real estate funds. In fact, he was in a state of abandonment for some time. Some of its former employees initiated claims to return life to the complex that now houses different businesses mostly linked to high technology and that is the object of overflowing attention by having been chosen to symbolize and be the scene of the science fiction series ‘Severance’. In fact, in 2013 it was when it was reformed to transform it into a more versatile space that has kept it alive.