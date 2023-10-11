













From the moment you read this note and until October 16, 2023, you can go to your account Steam where the promotion will appear NextFest and you will find a good number of proposals for all kinds of studies. Since it is a sea of ​​​​games, what we recommend is that you directly search for The Lullaby of Life by 1 Simple Game so that you know it or pass to the following link.

The first thing you should know about this development by 1 Simple Game is that it is an adventure and puzzle title where players embark on a colorful and ethereal journey towards the beginning of life with several rhythm puzzles to overcome.

To overcome these puzzles you will need to use sound waves that must match different colors and symbols, testing the way you think during each level with unique mechanics.

What do you need to run The Lullaby of Life?

If you are already curious about the game The Lullaby of Life, you are surely wondering what kind of computer equipment will be necessary to run it optimally. Well, according to the information available, we have that this game of 1 Simple Game you need the following:

Minimum

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 (2*3400); AMD FX-4300 (4*3800)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1024 VRAM); Radeon HD 7750 (1024 VRAM)

Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2048 VRAM); Radeon R9 380 (2048 VRAM)

Storage: 5 GB available space

Yes, The Lullaby of Life is a very noble game in terms of requirements, so give it a chance.

