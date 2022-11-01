Other checks next week, then he could already leave Inter early and go to retreat with the national team
Lukaku in Germany will remain just a film, removed from theaters just when it was about to be screened. But the point, in truth, is almost another. It is a film that seems cursed, this by Romelu. You want to wait, you want to set up an adequate room, sorry, a gaming system that can accommodate him in the best possible way. Here Lukaku and Inter just touched each other: we are slightly tending to nothing.
#Lukaku #plan #aim #World #Cup #leave #Belgium #early
Leave a Reply