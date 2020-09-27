Leadership test. Atlético makes their debut in this championship against Granada that they won in their first two league games and that started this day in first position. A Granada that adds its two games for victories and that produces a lot of respect wherever it goes. A successful Granada also in Europe and that arrives very well at the Wanda Metropolitano. It is the face of happiness, of joy: he won everything he played and transmits good feelings (follow the game live on As.com).

The challenge for Simeone’s men is not small, who start LaLiga at a great competitive disadvantage with their rival. Those of Cholo just played a friendly-match against Almería and have been solving difficulties during the preseason: positive from Diego Costa and Arias, later from Cholo, Morata’s departure after not feeling comfortable in the team … All very from Atleti. In three weeks it barely made the news and in four days he has dressed Luis Suárez in rojiblanco. The striker revolutionizes the debut. The era of Suárez begins at Atlético. Everyone expects.

The arrival of the Uruguayan has triggered the adrenaline among the rojiblanca fans, crestfallen at what happened in Lisbon and the lack of signings. Atlético makes its debut under the influence of Luis Suárez and does so at home, although it will not have its player number twelve. At the end of last season that didn’t matter, as the team continued to show its strength at home. We will see. Morata’s departure leaves the title to Diego Costa, although Luis Suárez could have minutes. When the Hispanic-Brazilian is just strong enough, he will be able to see his new partner.

It’s a shame, because it would have been spectacular to see the reception of the rojiblanca fans. Together with him, João Félix, in the year of his confirmation. Technically there are few like him. The team is the same as a month ago, with Koke and Saúl in command and Carrasco on one side. Correa will play in the other. It remains to be seen if he will go for the win from the beginning or will he let time pass as in many games of the previous year. Last season’s tie king needs to win from the start.

Granada, which comes from playing the Europa League, is serious. When you were a kid, the Granada team was also one of the fixtures in the First Division. Now, little by little, he has been climbing steps until he is at the top. The Granada of Gonalons, Milla, Machís, Soldier defeated Athletic and Alavés, although it was at home. Now he has to leave his stadium and for Atlético it is a tough and complicated first test. The serious thing begins. You know, from the beginning you have to suffer.

The two new faces of Atlético will be on the bench

Atlético will not present in their eleven any new face compared to last season. The team plays its first game at home and the two novelties for this season will be on the bench: goalkeeper Grbic, a 24-year-old Croatian goalkeeper, who takes the place of Adam; and Luis Suárez, substitute for Morata. Of the last eleven of Atlético, who played on August 13 against Leipzig, There are only three novelties: then Giménez, Herrera and Marcos Llorente played and this afternoon Felipe, Correa and João Félix will play in their place. He is a recognizable Atleti.