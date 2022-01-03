Cruz Azul is one of the teams that has moved the most in the Liga MX transfer market. The Celeste Machine has joined its ranks for the Closing 2022. In the same sense, the La Noria complex has released several elements for the next semester. Carlos Rodríguez is one of the most interesting elements to come to the team this season. The promising 24-year-old footballer would come in exchange for Luis Romo.
Although the operation is not yet official, it is an open secret. Rodríguez has already said goodbye to his colleagues and is in Mexico City to take the last steps and close the operation. Romo, for his part, is in Monterrey looking to finalize his signing to Rayados. Unlike what happens in other squads, in which more players leave than those who arrive or when lower quality footballers arrive, the Machine is renewing its squad. And things are not looking bad.
In the specific case of the Luis Romo-Carlos Rodríguez exchange, it seems that both parties will benefit. The two players, of undeniable talent, had been stagnant in recent tournaments, so a change of scene could help them continue their progression. ‘Charly’, 24, found consistency with Rayados since his debut, but in recent seasons it was difficult for him to be the reference that the Sultana del Norte team needed in the middle of the field.
Romo, for his part, was complacent in his last tournament and during the holiday period he threatened on several occasions to leave Cruz Azul. Although it seems that with this transaction practically both players will have to forget the dream of playing in the Old Continent, the movement also represents an opportunity to show what they are made of and secure a place with the Mexican National Team in the Qatar World Cup. 2022.
Cruz Azul has incorporated elements such as Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga into its ranks, as well as being close to making Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Lira and Argentine Cristian Pavón official. Despite the departure of important elements of the squad, it seems that the bet of the celestial board is to rejuvenate the squad and seek greater dynamics. With the names they have announced, it seems they are taking steps in the right direction.
