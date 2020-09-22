After a start to the season in Fuenlabrada in which the team left doubts, CD Lugo hit the table last day beating a whole Leganés that is in all the pools of the fight for direct promotion. In addition, the albivermellos not only won but also did so by showing a notable improvement in the game, especially after the tactical variation that Juanfran introduced in the second half, going from the initial 5-3-2 to a 4-4-2 more recognizable. And within this drawing, there were two men who stood out above the rest: José Luis Rodriguez “Puma” and Gerard Valentín. The wingers showed their full potential in a second act in which they became irrepressible for the pepineros.

The “Puma” offered before Leganés all the repertoire that those who had seen him action in the Alavés subsidiary already anticipated, from where he proceeds to loan. With power, dribbling and shooting he became the most offensive player on the team, always starting from the left wing, where he felt more comfortable than the inside position of the first half of the game. To the already known overflow he added the contribution of scoring chances, such as a spectacular shot that Sergio saved under sticks with goalkeeper Conde already beaten. His performance was rewarded with a goal of faith coming from the second row to push a pass of the death of the other great protagonist of the match, Gerard Valentín.

Because if the performance of “Puma” was very good, Valentine’s was not far behind. The Catalan winger, who returned to Anxo Carro this time already in ownership after a year and a half on loan from Deportivo, jumped onto the field replacing the injured iriome when the first half was coming to an end. At the restart he was simply the best of the game. Unstoppable in his onslaught and turned into a nightmare for Rosales, Valentín passed the first goal and forced the penalty that became the goal of the comeback in two house-brand moves: speed, dribbling and reaching the baseline. With “Puma” and Valentín, Lugo spreads his wings and proves himself as one of the teams with the best second wing play.