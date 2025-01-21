When it comes to traveling on low-cost airlines like Ryanair, finding the right luggage becomes a priority. Even more so when we face constant changes in legislation that regulates whether the carry-on bag should be charged or not. Thus, it is essential to know the measurements of the cabin suitcase, so as not to incur extra expenses.

That’s where cabin backpacks come into play, which, thanks to their optimized design, allow you to comply with free carry-on policies. These backpacks not only allow you to do without additional fees, but also provide ample storage capacity despite its compact dimensions. They integrate modern features such as USB charging ports, and padded structures for greater security and comfort of your belongings.

These backpack models not only They fit under the seat, They also offer compartments designed to hold everything from water bottles to laptops up to 15.6 inches. If you wonder what kind of bag can you take on the planewe bring you a list so you can resolve your doubts. We have selected three options of less than 30 euros with large capacity.

Compact Travel Bag with USB

This model stands out for its capacity for a computer of up to 14 inches. amazon





Buy for 26.69 euros



This backpack 20 liters capacity It is specially designed to comply with airline baggage restrictions low cost. With a design that allows you to open the main compartment like a suitcase, it will make it easy for you to get through security checks quickly. It includes a portable compartment to protect your 14-inch device and also a USB charging port to keep your phone always ready. For its price of 26.69 euros, it is an affordable option for travelers looking for efficiency and comfort.

Backpack with expandable design

This model offers a capacity of 20 liters. amazon





Buy for 25.99 euros



For frequent travelers, this model is presented as an outstanding choice for its functionality and Expandable design up to 20 liters. The backpack has multiple compartments that provide practicality, from one for laptops up to 15.6 inches to a hidden anti-theft pocket. Its double metal zippers increase security. With a price of 25.99 euros, it is undoubtedly a value-priced option for those looking for quality and safety.

Safety and resistance for your getaways

This model is available in 7 colors. amazon





Buy for 28.89 euros



This backpack is made with the protection of your most precious items in mind. It has an anti-theft pocket and a charging hole, elements that protect your electronics and cash during your trip. Its 20-liter capacity includes a compartment for 13.3-inch computers. Although the side buckles improve stability, some users find that the interior compartments could be more accessible. At a price of 28.89 euros, it is an interesting option for those who value safety and resistance on their short getaways.

