The release is still a ways off, but in the meantime Netflix isn’t leaving its fans high and dry. The company shared a new video in which Luffy actor Inaki Godoy gave an update on the production… speaking in Japanese!

Netflix has a lot of series in production and there are quite a few that fans can’t wait to see completed. Among these is certainly included the One Piece Season 2 the live action series that offers a new version of the adventures of Luffy and his crew.

The words of Luffy’s actor in One Piece

Godoy talks about the second season of One Piece and says: “Hello everyone. I’m Inaki Godoy and I play the live action version of Luffy. I wish I could be at the ONE PIECE DAY event, but I can’t because I’m in Cape Town, South Africa, filming Season 2. What a pity! I’m practicing my Japanese every day during filming, so when it’s over I hope to be able to go to Japan and speak to all of you in Japanese. Next stop, the Grand Line!”

While it is clear that the Japanese It’s not his first language, Godoy seems to already have a good command of the Japanese language and surely for Japanese fans it will be nice to see that the actor is learning their language and wants to communicate with them directly.

Let’s hope that the shooting that they go well and that they conclude on schedule, so that the second season of One Piece will arrive next year.

Finally, let’s remember that Netflix had also released a behind-the-scenes video for the beginning of filming.