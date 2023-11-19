Unusually, all six musicians appear in the interview, and not just the leader and at most a troupe. They dress without giving much importance to their clothes, except for Lluch Valverde (clarinet, sax), who looks meticulously careless. They make music that doesn’t sound current, modern or sophisticated, but they don’t feel like hippies at all, like some of their inspirations and musical precedents. An aura of apparent carefreeness and sense of humor flies over them that begins with the name, The Ludwig Band, with an article, as was done before, and they have released their third album, Thank you for coming, the one that would confirm them on the local scene. And they don’t make pedantic folk, nor shepherd songs, nor do they only rhyme in seven syllables, nor are they the second best band in Espolla. “We were naïve at the beginning of the race and said these stupid things more out of nervousness than out of the intention of establishing some strategy, and they have been with us forever. “I invented the seven-syllable thing when I was little for a contest I entered,” says Quim Carandell, 27 years old, the average age of the group, of which he is the composer, lyricist and singer.

Only Lluch is from Espolla, but the rest of the band, all from Barcelona, ​​almost all of them educated in schools carefully chosen by their parents (profile Sunion or Costa i Llobera, this last school owned by the Manels, who released the Ludwig album in their seal, “Cerámicas Guzmán”), have maintained and maintain a relationship with the small Empordà municipality, where some of them have vacationed, lived and worked or have families. Andreu Galofré (bass) points out: “The place of birth of the members of a group is different from the identity it may have.” The idea is emphasized by Lluch, the only one who lives there all year round: “It’s as if we were from Espolla, where they recognize us as something typical of the town.”

Those who were not born there were once under the influence of the ruralist mythology “the beatus ille It marked me at the beginning, but living here and developing the relationship with the town you lose this very urban point of view,” says Quim. And life in the town beyond summer is hard. Between Quim and Lluch they develop it: “The flame From the Canigó de Sant Joan it is carried by the youngest and the most senior person, well, none of the older people want to carry it, they have the feeling that they have little left and that the flies are chasing them. Likewise, the recent closure of long-standing businesses was hard, like a more than century-old butcher shop that resisted even the pandemic and whose disappearance was a matter of State because the elderly cannot go shopping in Figueres.” In short, death, in any of its forms, is very present in small communities. They already reflected it in S’ha died the older home of Espollaa piece from their previous album.

The band sounds like old, classic rock and folk, and may remind you of Dylan, Pau Riba, Umpah-Pah, Ia-Batiste and similar luminaries. Quim takes the floor again. “What we claim is that rock is not for 50-year-old divorcees who buy a Fender and rehearse in the garage. Rock is a living thing that still has followers of all ages.” The indisputability of the statement does not deny that the forms of rock no longer worry or bother, leaving this key factor of young music for other reviled styles. “If we are a group that is complacent for our parents’ generation,” Lluch clarifies, “it is something foreign to us. If it happens, it happens. We make the music that we want to make, we have not created a group to follow a discourse about the relationship between generations. Our job is to play and we play what we like to play.”

Pau Esteve (keyboards) finishes the song: “This is what the history of music has, rock is not so old that those who listened to it when they were young have died.” What is clear is that they do not despise any music nor do they wish to be champions of classical forms against the most popular of today: “Any music played with intention is good music. Everyone who makes music is supposed to be doing it for real, no matter what instruments or machines they use,” Roger emphasizes. By the way, almost all the members of the group, except its leader, have gone through a conservatory or have studied music, and the most critical of the musical training, which the leader defends, are those who have received it. Lluch, the most belligerent, points out: “I am using a very low percentage of what I have learned. I am angry and frustrated with conservatories. It’s not a waste of time, but they only explain one way of making music. They give you fish, they don’t teach you how to fish,” he says.

The album, with profile themes E Street Band, some blues, folk aftertaste and pop rounding is the one with the most brass of the three they have released. It’s time to laugh at yourself. “All Catalan groups regress until they feel Txarango. We have started by adding more winds,” says Quim. His groupmates laugh, applaud the occurrence and assure that his leadership is not dictatorial. Gabriel Bosch (guitar) explains it: “He brings the songs, we start developing them and if we see that they don’t work we discard them and try others.” It seems easy. Where there is not so much unanimity is in the school of the band, which some, the least, led by Lluch, see as continuity of the catalan rock and others, with Quim at the head, deny it. “He catalan rock It has aged poorly. We are not in this tradition and it is difficult to understand the reason why La Movida, which has also aged poorly, sounds stale today and Catalan rock sounds like a convergent cacique of regions. It sounds like Catalan resobao”.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

There are exceptions, as in any generalization: “We are big fans of El Pets and Lluís Gavaldà, he is the best,” Quim emphatically states with the acquiescence of the rest. To all this Quim sings with a certain Dylanesque reluctance, which in a way he places as another element of the band’s proposal, which for all of them is better explained at the concerts. “We offer a show that, without being completely transgressive, does want to reveal itself against the norms of current music, and not so much out of irrational nostalgia for rock and the sixties, but rather to do something that is alive in the midst of a form.” to offer music that is increasingly restricted by metronomes and light shows,” Quim summarizes. And use castellanadas in the letters? “It is to annoy the rich right-wing Catalans who care about the purity of the language. It’s a rock license that I take, and at concerts I say “well” and ““good”. Genius and figure.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_