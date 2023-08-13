AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/13/2023 – 12:34

The new generation of drugs against obesity generates great expectations and market opportunities that investors want to take advantage of to treat a disease that affects a large part of the world’s population.

Obesity is a chronic disease that increases the risk of cardiovascular problems, diabetes, some types of cancer, and causes complications in respiratory infection frames, such as covid-19.

Its causes are not only due to the type of food and lifestyle, as they may be related to genetics.

If prevention and medical care do not improve, the World Obesity Federation predicts that by 2025, half of the world’s population will be overweight. According to his calculations, this will entail a very high economic cost, up to 4 trillion dollars a year (R$ 196 trillion in current exchange rates), a figure close to Germany’s GDP.

Science has advanced in the search for remedies and has developed a new generation of drugs. These new treatments allow a much greater weight loss than the previous ones and with fewer side effects, such as diarrhea or nausea. They also help treat diabetes and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

– Feeling of satiety –

With these drugs, a hormone secreted by the intestines (GLP-1) is imitated, creating in the brain the sensation of satiety that food gives.

The American pharmaceutical Eli Lilly and the Danish Novo Nordisk significantly increased their sales in the second quarter of this year, thanks to molecules that stimulate weight loss.

After Eli Lilly confirmed that its diabetes drug, Mounjaro, also works for weight loss, its revenue from that product approached US$ 1 billion (R$ 4.9 billion in current exchange rate) in the period from April to June .

And the number could skyrocket even more if the FDA, the American regulatory agency for the medicine and food sector, authorizes Mounjaro, this year, as a specific molecule against obesity. In the US, 40% of the population is overweight.

“The therapy will undoubtedly be an alternative to bariatric surgery, given that Mounjaro allows for similar weight loss,” said Akash Patel, pharmaceutical analyst at GlobalData.

– Strong demand –

The future also looks promising for the Danish laboratory Novo Nordisk.

A study this week showed that its obesity treatment Wegovym, whose sales quadrupled in the second quarter, reduces the risk of cardiovascular events by 20%.

However, “one of the main barriers that patients have in accessing these drugs is their cost,” states the American Pharmacists Association.

A subcutaneous injection of one of these drugs once a week costs more than US$ 10,000 per year (R$ 49,100 at current prices).

According to specialists, a way to reduce its price would be to supply it through pills. Eli Lilly and the also American Pfizer are already trying to develop drugs in this format.

Investors calculate that these anti-obesity pills could generate a world market of up to 54 billion dollars (R$ 265.1 billion) by 2030. And that fuels the interest of laboratories in developing this medicine.