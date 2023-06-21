Since the remains of the Titanic were found in 1985 by a joint expedition between the United States and Francethe story of this iconic ship that sank in 1912 has become a subject of fascination and curiosity.

The cinema immortalized this story with the famous 1997 film that bears the same name and in which the romance of two of its passengers played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio is recounted.

And since then, submarine tours up to the Titanic have become increasingly popular.

However, they are also risky, as evidenced by the disappearance of the Titan submersible, which has been lost in the Atlantic since June 18.

Five people were traveling in the device: a crew member and four passengers.

The pilot of the ship lost contact two hours after sailing from San Juan de Newfoundland (Canada) to the site of the Titanic sinking, and for the moment the authorities continue to intensify the search before the passengers run out of oxygen .

Behind the tourist trip is OceanGate, the company in charge of operating Titan. The company offers eight-day, seven-night voyages to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, with an approximate price of 250,000 dollars.

We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew members back safely. All our attention is focused on the crew members of the submersible and their families.

However, there are also other firms that offer this type of service.

Some tourists have come to pay several tens of thousands of euros to descend in mini-submarines to the ocean liner and they have left their own mark by depositing plaques and flowers that commemorate their brief stay on the wreck.

The remains of the Titanic, described in its time as unsinkable and sunk in the icy waters of the North Atlantic during its maiden voyage after colliding with an iceberg on April 14, 1912remained hidden at the bottom of the ocean for 73 years, until in 1985 it was found where they rested at about 3,800 meters deep and about 640 kilometers from the island of Newfoundland.

Image taken during the historic 1986 dive, courtesy of WHOI (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) and released on February 15, 2023, shows the bow of the Titanic. Photo: WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION / AFP

On September 1 of that year Robert Ballard, an American underwater explorer, found the Titanic in the depths of the ocean, which led to the rebirth of the myth of the ocean liner, especially when two years later the company Titanic Ventures collected 1,800 objects from the wreck.

The images of cutlery, valuable jewelry and ornamental pieces from the ship and other remains of its occupants aroused the curiosity of millions of people, especially collectors, who watched on television the remains of a tragedy that had troubled many for decades. .

The tales of those who have descended

Mike Reiss, an American television writer who visited the wreckage of the Titanic in the same submersible last year, told the BBC that the experience was disorienting.

The pressure at that depth is 400 times greater than at the surface.. “The compass immediately stopped working and started spinning, so we had to circle blindly at the bottom of the ocean, knowing the Titanic was somewhere,” Reiss said.

“But it’s so dark that the biggest thing under the ocean was only 500 meters away and we spent 90 minutes looking for it,” he explained. Everyone was aware of the danger of the expedition, she told the BBC.

“You sign a document before going up and on the first page death is mentioned three times.” Harding, 58, an aviator, space tourist and president of Action Aviation, is no stranger to daredevil adventures and has three Guinness World Records to his name.

A year ago, he became a space tourist through Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin.

On his Instagram account, Harding said that he was proud to participate in this mission. “Due to the worst Newfoundland winter in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only crewed ‘Titanic’ mission in 2023,” he wrote.

“The submersible’s crew is made up of several legendary explorers, some of whom have made more than 30 dives on the RMS Titanic since the 1980s,” Harding said Saturday when announcing his participation in the mission.

File photo of the Titanic.

The hypotheses behind the disappearance of the Titan

Alistair Greig, Professor of Marine Engineering at University College London, suggested two possible hypotheses, based on images of the submarine published by the press. If it had had an electrical or communications problem, it could have surfaced and remained floating, “waiting to be found.”

“Another scenario is that the pressure hull was damaged, a leak,” he said in a statement. “So the prognosis is not good.” But “there are very few vessels” capable of going as deep as the “Titan” could have traveled, she warned.

“The clock is ticking, and any scuba diver or deep diver knows how unforgiving the deep-sea environment is: going under the sea is just as difficult or more difficult than going into space from an engineering point of view,” said Associate Professor of the University of Adelaide Eric Fusil in a statement.

