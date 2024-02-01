If you want to understand what we're talking about, you can download the official demo on Steam .

The Italian development studio Yonder (Hell is Others, Red Rope: Don't Fall Behind) has announced a new game: The Luckiest in the Megaverse which is defined as “a story-driven clicker game with cosmological implications” with a surreal plot, in which the goal seems to be to have… luck.

Kissed by luck

Will we be lucky enough?

The official features for The Luckiest in the Megaverse talk about “8 tests of luck with increasing levels of improbability” and “Over 1 billion universes to test your luck.” There is also a ranking, naturally of the luckiest players (needless to say).

The stylistic choice for the graphic side is interesting, characterized by a bewitching four-colour pixel art. In terms of gameplay it is said that “Just press a button to play.”

In short, give it a chance and download the demo, waiting to find out when the final version will arrive (there is no official date yet).