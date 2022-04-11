One of the most anticipated games of this year is god of war ragnarok. This new exclusive PlayStation will serve as continuation and conclusion of the nordic saga from Kratos. Although we only have one trailer so far, what it showed was enough to add to the excitement for its arrival.

Although the general public must still wait for a release date, there is already a lucky one who was able to play it. It seems that the daughter of a developer of god of war ragnarok She has already tried the long-awaited title and is a fan. While this can cause envy, it can also be an indication that things are going well in your development.

A little girl has already tried God of War Ragnarok

Ruben ‘Voorhees’ Morales is a designer who worked in God of War. Through her Twitter account, she published a small moment where she shares the magic of video games with her daughter. Here the girl is seen playing the title of 2018, but what is striking is the accompanying text.

‘She LOVES playing the new game. But since I can’t show any of that footage. Here I show her playing the last game, she loves watching the trailers, so I told her let’s play today’. The post says Reuben Voorhees. The use of the words ‘new game’ and ‘old game’ seem to indicate that her daughter was able to play god of war ragnarok.

^_^ she LOVES playing the new game. but since I can’t show that footage. ill show her playing the last game ^_^ she loves watching the trailers so told her lets play today. pic.twitter.com/pse9xToUyS — rubenvoorhees1 (@rubenvoorhees1) April 9, 2022

This revelation, if true, could indicate that the next adventure of Kratos could be close to completion, if not already finished. Although there is also the possibility that you have only played a section that is already worked enough to be enjoyed. We hope that soon we will all have the same luck as the girl, to be able to experience god of war ragnarok.

So far the title does not have a fixed release date. The latest advance indicated that we would have more information soon, although it has not yet arrived. we hope that god of war ragnarok do not change the date again and leave until the following year. Maybe we have to question the girl to know how she saw it and if she believes that she will arrive this year. Do you think she will arrive in 2022 or will we have to wait until 2023? Tell us in the comments.

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]