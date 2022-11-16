You look at the Lucid Gravity; an electric performance SUV that should hit the market sometime in early 2023. The makers claim that it will set ‘a new benchmark’ in the world of luxury SUVs. If you know Lucid a bit – for example from their Air Dream Edition P that shoots from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds – you know that the company has experience in pushing boundaries.

We don’t have exact figures yet. For the time being, Lucid announces in addition to its name that it has ‘supercar performance’ and that it has ‘a greater range than any EV except the Lucid Air’. By the way, the Air with the largest range is 900 kilometers away. Lucid also says that the Gravity will come with five, six or seven seats in two or three rows.

Derek Jenkins, Lucid’s vice president of design, said of the SUV: “It’s both a supercar in disguise and an SUV with flexible space for passengers and luggage. That space in the back looks incredibly large compared to the size of the car. He does all this with Lucid’s own design style that is inspired by California.’ Sounds fine to us.