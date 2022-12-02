The representative office of the LPR in the JCCC reported on the shelling of the city of Starobelsk and the village of Khoroshiy by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Representation of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes of Ukraine in its TelegramThe channel reported on the shelling of the city of Starobelsk and the village of Khoroshiy by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It is noted that in total, Ukrainian soldiers fired eight rockets from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

“From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine, shelling was recorded: at 01:32 in the settlement of Good with the use of HIMARS MLRS (four missiles). At 03:00 in Starobilsk with the use of HIMARS MLRS (four missiles). Information about the victims and damage is being specified,” the representative office said.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon decided to significantly expand the training of the Ukrainian military and teach them how to conduct a “more sophisticated campaign” against Russia.