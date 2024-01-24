Marochko: The Ukrainian Armed Forces launch artillery strikes on fellow soldiers who are surrendering near Artemovsk

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Artemovsk direction receive orders to strike at retreating and surrendering colleagues. About it RIA News said retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People's Republic Andrey Marochko.

He clarified that similar incidents were recorded at Ukrainian positions between Artemovsk and Chasov Yar, as well as in the Kleshcheevka area. The military expert pointed out that the shelling of fellow soldiers is the work of the barrage detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thus the command is trying to keep the mobilized recruits in their positions.

In October, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, reported on the existence of barrier detachments in the Ukrainian troops. As he claimed, near the villages of Ivanovka and Novotyaginka such a detachment opened fire on soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who refused to cross the Dnieper.