LPR military: a number of detained spotters were trained in children’s patriotic camps

Since the beginning of the special military operation on the territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), a large number of spotters have been detained, including a number of teenagers who were trained in Ukrainian military-patriotic camps. About it RIA News said a soldier of the Second Army Corps of the LPR.

So, recently a girl was detained, who played the game “Sokil” (“Dzhura”) in the Severodonetsk region. She handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) the coordinates of the movement of equipment.

Earlier, a servicewoman of the LPR said that they found a base in Purdovka to train children for sabotage against Russia.