NATO and US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) instructors were training demolition dogs for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). This was reported on November 14 by an employee of the special services of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in a conversation with “RIA News”.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, sappers trained dogs in sapper work, including mining and demining. The latter technology, she noted, involved using animals not only as bomb detectors, but also as demolitionists.

For example, in the former sapper and canine center in Severodonetsk, Luhansk special services found documents that discussed working with animals. As it turned out, foreign sappers were training not only purebred dogs, but also mongrel dogs.

In addition, the woman pointed out the increase in cases where dogs are used to undermine Russian positions. According to her, there are many reports about mined mongrels: as soon as they run into the positions of the Russian Armed Forces, an explosion occurs.

Earlier, on October 25, Hero of Russia Colonel Rustam Saifullin said that Ukraine today is the most mined country in the world. He noted that during any military operations, new weapons and special military equipment are tested. Moreover, at the moment Russia is confronting more than 50 NATO countries with their own institutes and research bureaus.

At the same time, the commander of a sapper platoon of the first guards tank army of the group of forces “West” with the call sign Kelvin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were remotely mining settlements near the line of combat contact in the LPR with cluster munitions.

On September 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed how sappers from the Central Military District are helping local residents get rid of unexploded cluster munitions at their sites.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.