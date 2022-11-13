Sanitary doctor from the LPR Dokashenko said that the West tested narcotic analgesics in Ukraine

The West was testing narcotic analgesics in Ukraine to reduce the pay for volunteers and specialists and hide the data in case of possible failures. About it RIA News said Dmitry Dokashenko, a lecturer at the Luhansk Medical University, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), who until 2014 participated in the testing of various medications.

“There are no such drugs in the world as a nasal form of narcotic analgesic. Thus, these are very modern developments, and sufficiently powerful pharmaceutical bases are needed to create such drugs. In Ukraine, at least according to the information that we had before 2014, of course, there was no such base,” Dokashenko said.

He explained that the testing of drugs took place in Ukraine, and not in the developing countries, since this reduced costs, the payment for volunteers and specialists was lower than in Europe, and being in the Donbass, not far from the front line, minimized the risks of quick publicity of the results in case research failures.

The Russian Ministry of Defense previously held a presentation from which it follows that the United States has allocated more than $ 200 million for the operation of biological laboratories on the territory of Ukraine. It is noted that they participated in the American military biological program.