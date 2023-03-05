Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have stepped up the work of saboteurs in the Kupyansk direction

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (NM LPR) Andrei Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have stepped up the work of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) in the Kupyansk direction, reports TASS.

“Activation of enemy DRGs was noted in the Kupyansk direction,” he said.

Marochko clarified that small groups of enemy saboteurs moved towards the positions of Russian soldiers from the settlements of Novoselovskoye, Stelmakhovka and Myasozharovka. He suggested that their goal is to collect data on Russian troops, as well as attempts to find weaknesses in the defense.

Earlier, Russian paratroopers stationed in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) managed to destroy an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as an enemy infantry group, using 2B11 mortars of 120 mm caliber.