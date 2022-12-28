Officer NM LPR Marochko: the number of women soldiers has increased in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An increase in the number of female servicemen has been recorded in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said Andrei Marochko, officer of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (NM LPR). His words lead RIA News.

“In the zone of responsibility of the 2nd Army Corps on the line of contact, an increase in the presence of Ukrainian female servicemen was revealed,” he said.

According to Marochko, the number of women has increased mainly in the rear areas near the line of contact. In particular, residents of the Kharkiv region note that women’s military patrols often check documents and cars at checkpoints on the highway leading in the direction of Svatovo.

Earlier, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that due to the huge losses of the Armed Forces in Ukraine, they were forced to mobilize teenagers.