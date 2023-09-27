Marochko: The Ukrainian Armed Forces evacuated a high-ranking commander near Svatovo in the LPR

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), with the help of air ambulances, evacuated a wounded “important person” in the Krasnolimansky direction in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Told about this RIA News military expert, retired LPR lieutenant colonel Andrey Marochko.

He explained that on the Svatovo-Kremennaya section, the Ukrainian military requested an emergency evacuation for a serviceman with the involvement of air ambulances. Marochko suggested that a high-ranking supervisor or an officer of the highest command level of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was injured. He came to this conclusion after analyzing the behavior of the Ukrainian command and its actions.

Earlier, a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters in the Svatovo direction (Svatovo – Kremennaya) surrendered to Russian soldiers along with boxes of ammunition as trophies.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.