Russian military in the LPR destroyed an observation post and an infantry group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian paratroopers stationed in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) managed to destroy an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as an enemy infantry group, using 2B11 mortars of 120 mm caliber, reports RIA News.

According to the commander of the mortar battery with the call sign “Geran”, the primary goal was to strike at the observation post of the Ukrainian military, where enemy activity was detected. He added that the second target was a group of infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“At the moment, the enemy is at a distance of about 400 meters from the front line of our infantry positions,” the Russian soldier said.

Earlier, a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yevhen Kryklivy, said that after training at the military base of Warcop (The Warcop Training Area) in the UK, he ended up in a combat zone. He noted that at the front he faced a shortage of weapons and a disregard for the command of the 25th separate airborne brigade. After graduation, his group ended up in the Zhytomyr region, where they were not assigned tasks for more than a month.