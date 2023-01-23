A two-year-old girl died as a result of the shelling of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced on January 23 by Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR, retired Andrey Marochko, in an interview with TASS.

“As a result of the shelling of Sportivnaya Street and Kuibyshev Street in Kremennaya on January 21, 2023, by the armed formations of Ukraine, men born in 1958 and 1959, women born in 1981 and 1999 were injured. A wound incompatible with life was received by a child, a girl, [родившаяся] March 27, 2021,” he said.

Marochko also added that Ukrainian militants actively use electronic warfare and suppress all types of communications, so information about the incident became known only now.

The day before, the commander of one of the battalions of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign “Askold” said that Russian artillerymen were confronting the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya. He noted that his colleagues are confidently leading in this duel: the enemy cannot withstand such pressure and gradually retreats.

On January 19, the Russian Spring Telegram channel reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted an offensive in the area of ​​Svatovo and Kremennaya in the LPR. It is specified that the Ukrainian forces entered the outskirts of the Svatovsky district in order to gain a foothold there, but stumbled upon the resistance of Russian artillery.

Prior to that, on January 13, military expert Vladislav Shurygin spoke about the importance of intensifying the fighting near Kremennaya. According to him, the Ukrainian command has long set before its troops the task of capturing Kremennaya. This is a key city on the outskirts of the famous triangle of Severodonetsk, Rubizhnoye and Lisichansk, for which fierce battles continued all past spring and summer.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to start it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

