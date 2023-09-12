Marochko: foreign speech of Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenaries can be heard in radio intercepts near Kupyansk

English and Polish speech can be heard in radio intercepts of conversations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), received during the fighting in the Kupyansk direction. This was announced by retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko, reports RIA News.

This indicates that foreign mercenaries are fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to Marochko, Kyiv can use separate units from foreigners to strengthen its troops.

Earlier, a captured Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter said that the command of his battalion was hiding losses. He asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship, explaining that he did not want to return to his homeland under the current government.

The media in Germany also reported on the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in manpower and Western equipment, clarifying that Russia has not yet used all its military power. The situation may be so dire that planned arms deliveries will not help fill the personnel shortage.