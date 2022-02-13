The people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) announced the activation of aerial reconnaissance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Sizoe and Bolotnoye controlled by Kiev in the Donbass. On Sunday, February 13, a representative of the press service of the defense department of the republic told reporters.

“On the positions of the 1st battalion of the 79th brigade [Вооруженных сил Украины]in the areas of the settlements of Sizoe and Bolotnoye, the activity of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles was noted without crossing the line of contact, ”the press service said.

It is noted that the activity of the reconnaissance unit of the Ukrainian security forces is aimed at verifying the measures taken to mask the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and clarifying the coordinates of targets on the territory of the LPR.

In addition, the Ukrainian security forces continue to train paratroopers for subsequent deployment to the rear areas of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.

A day earlier, it was reported that armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles BRDM-2 were seen in the villages of Stanitsa Luganskaya and Makarovo. On February 12, a representative of the people’s militia of the LPR told reporters that the armored vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces were once again found near the line of contact in Donbass, noting that the situation on the line of contact remains tense.

On the eve of the deputy head of the People’s Militia Department of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, announced the transfer of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile division to the Donbass to prepare for the offensive. He also confirmed the presence of British and Polish mercenaries in the areas of the settlements of Shirokino and Popasnaya in the Donbass and the intensification of intelligence activities of the Ukrainian special services.

As Russian envoy to the contact group, Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov, said on February 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are increasing their presence in the conflict zone in the east of the country, while the Ukrainian delegation at the talks to resolve the situation in Donbass continues to refuse direct dialogue with the DPR and LNR.

In the summer of 2020, additional ceasefire measures came into force in Donbass. These measures imply a complete ban on firing, placing weapons in and near populated areas, offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage operations. The engineering equipment of positions and the use of drones by the parties to the conflict near the line of contact are also prohibited. The ban on the flights of military aircraft and drones is spelled out in one of the clauses of the Minsk agreements.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats.