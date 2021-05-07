The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik considers Donbass one of the hottest spots on Earth today. He announced this on Friday, May 7.

He also noted that the situation in eastern Ukraine could be discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden. Reports of the alleged meeting of the two heads of state emerged after Biden, at a May 4 briefing, expressed his hope to meet with Putin in June during his trip to Europe.

Pasechnik also noted that the conflict in Donbass is serious. In his interview “RIA News“, He explained that in the region” interests collided, there are too many interests at one point “, and also said that they are trying to drag Russia into the conflict.

In addition, the head of the LPR expects that the region will manage without aggravation of the conflict in the near future, since the situation has already been “brought to the extreme,” in his opinion.

On the eve of May 6, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik criticized the visit of the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Kiev, seeing in this meeting an intention to aggravate the situation in Donbass.

According to Pasechnik, peace in Donbass does not meet American interests, therefore, from the US point of view, the continuation of the conflict is an advantageous direction. Consequently, the head of the republic believes, all the instructions of the United States to the Ukrainian authorities will be aimed at aggravating instability in the Donbass.