Three victims of a bus explosion in a mine in the village of Donetsk, Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) are in moderate condition, the region's Minister of Health Natalia Pashchenko reported on March 6.

As the minister noted, among the victims were two women and a utility worker: they were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds.

“These are two women, young and old, and also a utility worker. All received multiple shrapnel wounds. Their condition is assessed as moderate. At the Kirov regional hospital they were given first aid and then by ambulance they were taken to the LRCH,” the Telegram channel of the LPR government quotes the head of the regional Ministry of Health.

Pashchenko added that patients are provided with all necessary medical care.

Five people were killed when a bus hit a mine earlier that day, including four employees of the Kirov Utilities Plant. Three more residents of the republic were injured.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions amid a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.