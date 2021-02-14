The representative of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Yakov Osadchiy commented on the death of three Ukrainian soldiers who were blown up by their own mine in the Donbass. His words are quoted by Luganskinformtsentr (LITS).

Osadchiy reported, citing intelligence, that the servicemen were blown up by a mine planted by the Ukrainian military. According to him, one soldier died on the spot, two others – the captain and the soldier – died from their wounds.

He also said that the paratroopers, while moving, wandered into minefields without having updated maps of the minefields. As a result, they were blown up by a mine previously set by an engineer platoon of the 59th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Osadchiy concluded.

Earlier on February 14, it was reported that three Ukrainian soldiers were blown up in Donbass and died. According to the command of the operational-tactical group “North” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the incident occurred in the area of ​​the village of Novoluganskoye in the zone of responsibility of the group during the movement of the military along the positions. The reason was an unknown explosive device. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to urgently investigate the death of the military.

On February 13, the LPR reported explosions at positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the Ukrainian-controlled settlements of Orekhovo and Novoaleksandrovka. According to Lugansk, the reason was the work of sappers.

In recent months, the situation in Donbass has noticeably deteriorated, Leonid Kravchuk, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), told Lenta.ru in an interview. “Every day we receive information about shooting, with prohibited calibers, about killings by snipers,” he said, and stressed that the Ukrainian military has the right to return fire. The LPR and DPR, in turn, insist that it is the Ukrainian side that violates the silence regime.