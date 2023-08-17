LPR officer Marochko: almost every second shell of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya is a cluster

Almost every second projectile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired in the direction of Svatovo-Kremennaya is a cluster, said Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (NM LPR), retired Andrei Marochko in Telegram.

On this sector of the front, according to Marochko, NATO artillery makes up 70 percent of all Ukraine’s guns. 65 percent of the shells fired from Western installations are cluster munitions.

Thus, almost half of all shells fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Svatovo-Kremennaya, 45 percent, fall on cluster munitions.

Earlier, Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a large batch of various ammunition in the Kupyansk direction, including German mines. According to him, they will be installed by mercenaries from Germany.