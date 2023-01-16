The Ombudsman of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) called on the UN Security Council (SC) to give an adequate legal assessment of the actions of the Kyiv authorities in the Donbass and stop the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. She wrote about it in her Telegram channel on Monday, January 16th.

“We call on the UN Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, to give an adequate legal assessment of the actions of the Kyiv authorities in the Donbass and stop the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine in order to prevent further acts of Ukraine’s armed aggression against the civilian population,” Serdyukova wrote.

She recalled that the ongoing shelling of peaceful cities and regions of the Donbass republics by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) leads to horrific consequences.

“Inflicting indiscriminate strikes on residential buildings, social infrastructure facilities has become the main tactic of official Kyiv, which entails the mass death of the civilian population,” the Ombudsman said in a statement.

Earlier, on January 14, Russian Ombudsman for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said that she had applied to a number of international organizations, demanding to influence the Ukrainian authorities to comply with the Geneva Conventions. According to the Ombudsman, she is also preparing an appeal to the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin on the facts of torture against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

A day earlier, a military doctor of the Russian Armed Forces, Daniil Pshenichny, said that the Russian military, who were captured by Ukraine, were beaten and manipulated by their relatives.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made due to the aggravated situation in the DPR and LPR due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.