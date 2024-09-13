Marochko: Complete fire control over Makeyevka will allow liberation of part of the LPR

Retired lieutenant colonel of the Luhansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko in a conversation with TASS assessed the importance of full fire control over Makeyevka. According to him, if Russian troops can take fire control over all positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in this settlement, this will allow the liberation of the northwestern part of the LPR.

“Regarding the taking of all positions of Ukrainian militants in the settlement of Makeyevka under full fire control, I can say that, first of all, prospects for the liberation of the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic in this area are opening up,” the expert noted.

According to Marochko, Makeyevka is the main outpost of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this part of the region. After taking their positions, Russian troops will be able to reach the administrative borders of the LPR.

The day before, the retired lieutenant colonel reported that Makeyevka had been taken under full fire control. He noted that Ukrainian troops were trying to regain the positions they had lost.