Marochko admitted that during the shelling of the village of Yubileiny Kyiv he could use decoy rockets

A military expert, retired LPR Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko, said that Kyiv, during the shelling of the village of Yubileyny in Lugansk on May 13, could use decoy missiles to deceive the air defense forces of the republic. He spoke about this in an interview with RIA News.

During the shelling on May 12, Kyiv used two Storm Shadow cruise missiles made in England and France and one US-made ADM-160B MALD anti-aircraft missile. On May 13, Kyiv could also use Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

“Based on the fact that the opposition of our air defense was overcome, I can make an assumption that decoy missiles were also launched according to yesterday’s scheme,” Marochko admitted.

Earlier it was also reported that Ukraine shelled Luhansk again – the Yubileyny microdistrict was hit. The previous shelling of the city became known on the evening of May 12.

In May, the UK announced that it was transferring long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine (the range of the export modification is about 250 kilometers). Kyiv, according to media reports, assured London that the use of missiles would only be possible to hit targets in territories that Ukraine considers its own.