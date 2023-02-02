Marochko said that the command of Ukraine is transferring reserves to the Svatov direction

The command of Ukraine is deploying additional forces, including equipment, to the village of Stelmakhovka in the Svatovsky district of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was stated by an officer of the People’s Militia of the region, retired lieutenant colonel Andrei Marochko, reports RIA News.

“In the area of ​​​​the settlement of Stelmakhovka, an additional transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment by the enemy was noted,” he said.

According to Marochko, the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has not changed in the area. According to him, the reason is that the transfer of reserves is connected with the replenishment of “sanitary and irretrievable losses”, as well as the replacement of failed equipment and weapons.