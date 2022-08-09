The head of the LPR Pasechnik announced the strikes of Kyiv to destabilize the situation in the republic

Kyiv, during shelling of the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), strikes at civilian infrastructure to destabilize the situation in the republic. This was stated by the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik, reports RIA News.

According to the head of the LPR, this is also done in order to cause discontent among the population and residents of the liberated territories as well. “When there is no electricity, water, when there is no gas, when a house is broken, this situation probably does not cause much pleasure for citizens,” he said.

Pasechnik said that people whose houses were damaged as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian army, the republic provides all the necessary assistance.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin said that this was done at the request of the previously recognized independent people’s republics of Donbass. The head of state added that the purpose of the operation is the demilitarization of Ukraine.